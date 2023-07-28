Bangladesh reports one more death from Covid-19

Bangladesh saw one more death linked to Covid-19 with 61 new cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, reports UNB.
With the latest death and cases reported, country's total fatalities rose to 29,472 and the caseload to 2,044,301, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 4.01 per cent from Thursday’s 4.89 per cent as 1,522 samples were tested during those 24 hours.
However, the recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 and 1.44 per cent, respectively.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.