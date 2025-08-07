Election schedule is likely in early December: Sanaullah

The schedule for the 13th parliamentary election is likely to be announced in the first half of December next, said Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Thursday.

“The Chief Election Commissioner already told you (media) that the schedule announcement will come approximately two months before the election date. So, you can assume that the announcement will come in the first part of December,” he said while briefing reporters after a meeting in the capital.

The meeting was held at Nirbachan Bhaban with Chief Election Commissioner in the chair to discuss the amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972, the draft election code of conduct for political parties and candidates, 2025 as well as out of country voting (for expatriate Bangladeshis) and the postal balloting.