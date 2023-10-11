Economic affairs committee okays procurement of new vehicles for DCs, UNOs

The government is all set to procure some 261 vehicles (Jeeps) for deputy commissioners (DCs) of different districts and upazila nirbahi officers(UNOs).
Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in a meeting on Wednesday in-principle approved a proposal of the Ministry of Public Administration in this regard.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting.
Additional secretary of the cabinet division Sayeed Mahbub Khan confirmed the decision.
As per the decision, the 261 Jeeps will be procured using the direct procurement method (DPM) of the Public Procurement Rule 2008 meaning that the public administration ministry will not need to go through the open tender process to maintain the competitiveness in buying the vehicles for the government officials.
Officials, however, the proposal will come to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) for receiving a final approval.