30 killed in floods, landslides; over 1,000 shelters opened in Chattogram region

Incessant rainfall-triggered floods and landslides have so far claimed 30 lives-19 in Cox’s Bazar, five in Chattogram, five in Bandarban and one in Rangamati, said Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu told parliament on Thursday.

He said the government is giving the highest priority to ensuring the safety of people affected by floods and landslides in Chattogram and the Chattogram Hill Tracts alongside providing emergency relief assistance.

Delivering his statement under Rule 300 of the Rules of Procedure in the Jatiya Sangsad, the minister said the government is working on a war footing to protect affected people and meet their immediate humanitarian needs.

To accommodate displaced people, the government has opened 1,057 shelters - 41 in Chattogram, 640 in Cox’s Bazar, 21 in Rangamati, 135 in Khagrachhari and 220 in Bandarban, he said.