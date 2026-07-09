30 killed in floods, landslides; over 1,000 shelters opened in Chattogram region
Incessant rainfall-triggered floods and landslides have so far claimed 30 lives-19 in Cox’s Bazar, five in Chattogram, five in Bandarban and one in Rangamati, said Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu told parliament on Thursday.
He said the government is giving the highest priority to ensuring the safety of people affected by floods and landslides in Chattogram and the Chattogram Hill Tracts alongside providing emergency relief assistance.
Delivering his statement under Rule 300 of the Rules of Procedure in the Jatiya Sangsad, the minister said the government is working on a war footing to protect affected people and meet their immediate humanitarian needs.
To accommodate displaced people, the government has opened 1,057 shelters - 41 in Chattogram, 640 in Cox’s Bazar, 21 in Rangamati, 135 in Khagrachhari and 220 in Bandarban, he said.
The minister said 8,340 people have taken shelter in Chattogram, while 126 are staying in shelters in Rangamati, 1,755 in Khagrachhari and 2,173 in Bandarban.
Dulu said the government initially allocated Tk 1 million in cash under the Gratuitous Relief (GR) programme and 200 metric tonnes of rice to each of the five affected districts on 7 July.
To strengthen the ongoing response, additional allocations were approved on Thursday, he added.
Chattogram received Tk 2.5 million, Cox’s Bazar Tk 2 million, while Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban each received Tk 1 million, the minister said.
The government also allocated an additional 300 metric tonnes of rice for Chattogram, 250 metric tonnes for Cox’s Bazar and 200 metric tonnes each for Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban.
The minister said public announcements through loudspeakers are continuing to encourage residents of vulnerable areas to move to safer locations.
He said shelters have been equipped with safe drinking water, sanitation facilities, baby food and arrangements for three meals a day for displaced people.
Dulu also said the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund has allocated Tk 2 million for each of the affected districts.
"The Prime Minister is closely monitoring the situation and providing necessary directives. More emergency assistance will be allocated if required," he added.
Highlighting the recurring loss of lives from landslides, the minister said the government is prepared to rehabilitate families living on vulnerable hill slopes by constructing houses on khas land and other government land.
He urged local lawmakers to actively raise public awareness and support the relocation initiative, expressing hope that coordinated efforts would significantly reduce future casualties from landslides.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Land and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Mir Mohammed Helal Uddin told Parliament that 1,300 metric tonnes of rice have been distributed in the three hill districts on Wednesday.