Consular service
Foreign affairs ministry to open regional office in Chattogram
· A policy-level decision was taken last month at the highest level of government to open a consular office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chattogram.
· People from Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Feni, and Noakhali regions will be able to access services locally.
Once this is operational, expatriate Bangladeshis and their family members living in the region will no longer need to travel to Dhaka to have documents attested. This will save both time and money.
Among South Asian countries, India and Pakistan currently have regional offices of their foreign ministries providing consular services. India’s Ministry of External Affairs operates regional branches in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Guwahati.
Pakistan’s foreign affairs ministry has camp offices in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar. These offices not only offer consular services but also coordinate regional diplomatic activities.
Foreign secretary Md Nazrul Islam told Prothom Alo that the ministry is taking steps to establish a regional office in Chattogram. The office will provide consular services to expatriates and general citizens in the greater Chattogram region.
Initially, it will begin operations with a few staff members headed by a director. The first phase of preparation to set up the office is underway.
The secretary added that, once the regional office is launched, it will not only provide consular services but also enable diplomatic coordination with the office of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram.
Additionally, it will facilitate the organisation of international visits, delegation coordination, and other necessary diplomatic functions at the regional level, he said.
Officials from the foreign affairs ministry have said that once the office opens, residents of the greater Chattogram division will be able to access consular services directly.
Available services will include attestation of educational certificates, marriage and legal documents, birth certificates, and other personal and family documents alongside assistance with passport and visa issues as well as emergency services for expatriates and their families.
Services to be provided
The proposed regional office of the foreign ministry in Chattogram will offer all necessary consular services for citizens working abroad or preparing to go abroad.
