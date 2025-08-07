Foreign affairs ministry to open regional office in Chattogram

Initially, it will begin operations with a few staff members headed by a director. The first phase of preparation to set up the office is underway.

The secretary added that, once the regional office is launched, it will not only provide consular services but also enable diplomatic coordination with the office of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram.

Additionally, it will facilitate the organisation of international visits, delegation coordination, and other necessary diplomatic functions at the regional level, he said.

Officials from the foreign affairs ministry have said that once the office opens, residents of the greater Chattogram division will be able to access consular services directly. At present, they have to travel to Dhaka for document attestation.