DU teacher sent to jail over student’s suicide

A court here today sent Sudip Chakraborty, Associate Professor of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at Dhaka University (DU), to jail in a case filed over allegations of instigating his student, Munira Mahjabin Mimo, to commit suicide.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ripon Hossain passed the order as police produced Sudip before the court and prayed to keep him behind bars until the completion of the investigation.

Police arrested Sudip Chakraborty from the city’s North Badda area on 26 April.