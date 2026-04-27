DU teacher sent to jail over student’s suicide
A court here today sent Sudip Chakraborty, Associate Professor of the Department of Theatre and Performance Studies at Dhaka University (DU), to jail in a case filed over allegations of instigating his student, Munira Mahjabin Mimo, to commit suicide.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ripon Hossain passed the order as police produced Sudip before the court and prayed to keep him behind bars until the completion of the investigation.
Police arrested Sudip Chakraborty from the city’s North Badda area on 26 April.
Mimo was found dead in her rented flat in Badda on the morning of 26 April. Later, her body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for an autopsy.
A handwritten note was recovered from the scene, and her WhatsApp messages reportedly indicated that she had an intimate relationship with the teacher.
Her father has accused the teacher of instigating her to commit suicide.