Who will get TCB cards and what will be required

The government has newly determined who will be eligible to purchase goods from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at affordable prices. Until now, the rule was that low-income people could purchase the products. The new guidelines now define who will be considered low-income.

The guidelines state that extremely poor families, low-income individuals, landless people, agricultural workers, day labourers, tea workers, rice-mill workers, factory workers, and people unable to earn an income will be TCB cardholders.

In addition, widows, divorced women, abandoned wives, and financially disadvantaged elderly female-headed households will receive priority. Priority will also be given to disadvantaged families that have children or persons with disabilities.

However, more than one person from the same family cannot be a beneficiary. To obtain a card, the beneficiary will need their National Identity Card (NID), where applicable the NID of their husband or wife, and an active mobile number registered in their own name using their NID.