Teacher posts video of abusing child, writes: ‘I enjoy making kids cry’
A madrasah teacher repeatedly shoved a cane into the mouth of a young child during class, filmed the abuse himself, and later posted the video on social media with the caption: “I enjoy making kids cry.”
The incident took place at a madrasah in Uttar Char Ababil Union of Raipur Upazila in Lakshmipur district.
The accused, Imran Hossain, is a former assistant teacher at the institution and a resident of Senbagh Upazila in Noakhali district.
Following widespread criticism, Imran appeared in a livestream on social media on Saturday, expressing regret over the incident and apologising publicly.
He acknowledged that he had both recorded and uploaded the video on social media himself.
According to inquiries, the madrasah is currently closed, and Imran was dismissed from his job about two months ago, according to the institution’s authorities. They believe the video was recorded while he was still employed there.
The video shows the teacher repeatedly pushing a cane into the mouth of a crying child. As the frightened child bursts into louder tears, he tries to push the cane away with her hands, but the teacher continues.
The video began circulating on social media on 16 July. After it went viral, Imran deleted both the video and his social media account.
Attempts to contact the accused teacher for comment were unsuccessful. However, in a video statement posted on Saturday, he apologised for the incident.
“I recorded the video myself and I posted it myself,” Imran said. “The child had come to take a test. I asked her a few questions, and when he couldn’t answer, she started crying. To stop her from crying, I playfully held a stick to her mouth. I didn’t beat her or even scold her. I never imagined it would be viewed this way. I made a mistake. I apologise to everyone. Please forgive me.”
The madrasah’s founding chairman, Md. Manjur Ahmed, said Imran had been dismissed from the institution around two months ago. Since losing his job, he has been posting previously recorded videos on social media, he added.
Manjur Ahmed also said Imran was a TikTok content creator who worked as a teacher at the madrasah. From the outset, the authorities observed various irregularities in his conduct. He had been warned multiple times over allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward young students, imposing unnecessary punishments, and posting photos and videos of students on social media without permission.
Nizam Uddin Bhuiyan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Raipur police station, said the police were aware of the incident.
“We looked into the matter yesterday. Our preliminary findings indicate that the accused teacher was dismissed from the madrasah about two months ago. He is no longer in Raipur, and the madrasah is currently closed. We have advised the victim and the child’s family to pursue legal action,” he said.