Teacher posts video of abusing child, writes: ‘I enjoy making kids cry’

Following widespread criticism, Imran appeared in a livestream on social media on Saturday, expressing regret over the incident and apologising publicly.

He acknowledged that he had both recorded and uploaded the video on social media himself.

According to inquiries, the madrasah is currently closed, and Imran was dismissed from his job about two months ago, according to the institution’s authorities. They believe the video was recorded while he was still employed there.

The video shows the teacher repeatedly pushing a cane into the mouth of a crying child. As the frightened child bursts into louder tears, he tries to push the cane away with her hands, but the teacher continues.

The video began circulating on social media on 16 July. After it went viral, Imran deleted both the video and his social media account.