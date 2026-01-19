CEC calls for cooperation to ensure free, fair, inclusive polls
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today urged cooperation from all stakeholders to hold a free, fair and inclusive election.
He made the remarks while addressing appellants and lawyers after a nine-day-long hearing on appeals against returning officers’ decisions on nomination papers for the 13th National Parliamentary Election at the EC auditorium in capital’s Agargaon area.
The CEC said the commission’s decisions were made without bias and with careful analysis.
All support from the public and stakeholders are essential to ensure a smooth and credible voting process, he added.
He also praised the growing political awareness of the people, particularly the youth.