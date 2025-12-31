Death of Khaleda Zia
Tarique Rahman seeks prayers for his mother
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of the late party chairperson Khaleda Zia, has requested prayers from all for his mother.
Before the funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia began on Wednesday, Tarique Rahman asked everyone to pray for her shortly after 3:00 pm.
The funeral prayers were held on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital. Addressing the large crowd that gathered to attend the janaza, Tarique Rahman said, “Please pray. May Almighty Allah grant her (Khaleda Zia) Jannah.”
He said that if Khaleda Zia had taken any loan from anyone during her lifetime, they were requested to contact him, and he would make arrangements for repayment.
Tarique Rahman further said that if anyone had been hurt by any of Khaleda Zia’s actions or words during her lifetime, he was seeking forgiveness on behalf of the deceased.
The janaza began at 3:03 pm and ended at 3:05 pm. The funeral prayers were led by Mufti Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.