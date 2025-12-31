Tarique Rahman seeks prayers for his mother

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of the late party chairperson Khaleda Zia, has requested prayers from all for his mother.

Before the funeral prayers for Khaleda Zia began on Wednesday, Tarique Rahman asked everyone to pray for her shortly after 3:00 pm.

The funeral prayers were held on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital. Addressing the large crowd that gathered to attend the janaza, Tarique Rahman said, “Please pray. May Almighty Allah grant her (Khaleda Zia) Jannah.”