Lu’s visit: Open dialogue stressed to solve problems instead of blaming

The US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu has laid emphasis on open dialogue on democracy, human rights and freedom of expression during his Dhaka visit.

Bangladesh’s democracy is not also flawless like the US democracy and it has weakness, according to Donald Lu.

It is better to solve the problems through open dialogues when problems are pointed out instead of issuing counter statements.

About Bangladesh, this view of the US was reflected during Donald Lu’s recently concluded visit, according to several government officials and civil society representatives present during different discussions.

Sources said Donald Lu has maintained that blaming each other if any disagreement emerges would not bring any solution. Rather it is better to hold a direct discussion between both parties (Dhaka and Washington) before talking about any disagreements in public or in the media.

Otherwise, the culture of blaming each other will only exacerbate bitterness leading to discomfort in bilateral relations. The US considers deepening relations with Bangladesh as an important partner in the South Asia region as a priority.