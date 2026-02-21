Floral tribute at the Shaheed Minar
People from all walks of life are paying tribute to the Language Movement martyrs at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka. Walking barefoot in neat lines and carrying flowers, they are paying their respect. Many are dressed in the symbolic black-and-white attire associated with the day. The front space of the Shaheed Minar has been covered with flowers.
Tribute began at 12:01 am early today, Saturday, marking the first hour of Amar Ekushey February and International Mother Language Day, and continued until just before sehri. Then at 6:30 am, people from all walks of life resumed paying tribute carrying out the traditional ‘Probhat Pheri’ procession.
Various educational institutions, government and private organisations, as well as social, cultural and political bodies have already paid homage with the ‘Probhat Pheri’ procession.
Among the institutions that laid wreaths were the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the BUET Teachers’ Association, the central committee of the Jatiyatabadi Tati Dal, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, Dhaka South City BNP, Salimullah Muslim Hall of the University of Dhaka, Jagannath Hall of the University of Dhaka, Dhaka City South Jubo Dal, Socialist Party of Bangladesh (Marxist), and the Socialist Students’ Front, among others.
Those who paid tribute included the University of Dhaka Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan, BNP Vice-Chairman Abdus Salam, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal central committee general secretary Nurul Islam, Members of Parliament Ishraque Hossain and Habibur Rashid.
Extensive security measures have been put in place around the Central Shaheed Minar area to ensure safety during the tribute ceremony.