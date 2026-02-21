Floral tribute at the Shaheed Minar

Those who paid tribute included the University of Dhaka Vice-Chancellor Niaz Ahmed Khan, BNP Vice-Chairman Abdus Salam, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal central committee general secretary Nurul Islam, Members of Parliament Ishraque Hossain and Habibur Rashid.

Extensive security measures have been put in place around the Central Shaheed Minar area to ensure safety during the tribute ceremony.