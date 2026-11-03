PM opens two-day Solar Expo-2026
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday opened the two-day Solar Expo-2026 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship International Conference Centre in Agargaon in the capital on this morning.
After inaugurating the expo with the theme "Utilise Every Inch of Rooftop, Increase Income through Solar Power", the Prime Minister visited different stalls at the exhibition.
Jointly organised, for the first time, by the Power Division, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), the exhibition showcases modern solar power technologies, bringing together policymakers, government agencies, development partners, financial institutions, technology providers and entrepreneurs.
It also highlights key aspects of the renewable energy sector, including government incentives, environment-friendly technologies, tax and tariff benefits, green and climate financing, carbon credits, solar-powered irrigation, and training and skills development opportunities.
The event aims to support the implementation of the National Renewable Energy Development Strategy (2026-2030) and familiarise stakeholders with government policies and incentives for promoting solar power.
Chaired by Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku, the event was also joined by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit, Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder and Power Division Secretary Mirana Mahrukh.
Ministers, state ministers, members of parliament, secretaries and senior government officials from different ministries also attended the inaugural ceremony.