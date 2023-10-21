Bangladesh observs day of mourning for Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

The nation is observing a day of mourning today, Saturday for the Palestinians killed in recent Israeli attacks, reports UNB.
All government, semi-government, autonomous and private institutions in Bangladesh along with the Bangladesh missions abroad are keeping the national flag at half-mast in observance of the mourning day.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina made the announcement on Thursday while addressing a programme arranged in Sarak Bhaban in Dhaka’s Tejgaon.
in Israel, more than 1,400 people have been killed in the war — mostly civilians slain during the Hamas incursion while more than 4,100 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry run by Hamas, according to AP reports.
