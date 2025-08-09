Efforts underway to keep smooth power supply in affordable price: Adviser

Energy affairs adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan has said the interim government put in its continued efforts to ensure smooth power supply in an affordable cost taking a number of new measures and revising some existing systems.

“The government has been trying to keep power supply smooth across the country and keep it at an affordable rate,” the adviser for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources ministry told BSS coinciding with the first anniversary of the July anniversary.

He said since its assumption to power, the incumbent administration took various initiatives to make power and energy production and supply systems cost effective and under one such steps his ministry reviewed contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to eliminate capacity payment clauses.

The provision previously obligated the government to pay for power generation by private producers for their plant capacity even when no electricity is actually supplied to the national grid.

The adviser said the interim government also scrapped the "Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act, 2010," also known as the quick rental act.