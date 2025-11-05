We are preparing for election alone, aiming for all 300 seats: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said, "We are preparing to contest the election individually. To achieve that, we are working on nominating candidates for the Shapla Koli (Water Lily Bud) symbol in all seats. Alliances or coalitions may be considered from a political or ideological standpoint. If any party expresses unity or solidarity with the July Charter and our demands for reform, then the issue of an alliance may be considered. But for now, we are moving forward on our own."
Nahid Islam said this in response to a question from journalists today, Wednesday afternoon, in the Dhakeshwari 2 area of Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.
Prior to this, he met with the family of Gazi Salahuddin, a garment security guard who was killed while undergoing treatment after being injured during the July Movement.
Stating that the NCP will field candidates in the maximum number of seats, Nahid Islam said that candidates will probably not be nominated for the seats designated for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, in recognition of her leading role in the fight for anti-fascism and the establishment of democracy.
The NCP leader said, "We have seen in the history of elections in Bangladesh that those who have money, those who practice godfather culture, are the ones who stand in elections. We want to challenge that culture. We want to see people with grassroots acceptance, those who are found standing beside ordinary people—from working-class people to local teachers, Imams, and other accepted individuals—as public representatives. We are working towards that goal."
Another NCP leader, Nasiruddin Patwary, said that the NCP's preliminary candidate list will be published by 15 November. The party is preparing to participate in the election with the Shapla Koli symbol.
Regarding the death of Gazi Salahuddin, who was injured in the July Movement, Nahid Islam said he was a brave soldier of the movement. On 19 July last year, he was injured by a bullet in the Jalkuri area, leaving him with a splinter in his neck and damage to one of his eyes. He received treatment for a long time.
However, the government failed to fulfil its responsibility of providing proper medical care to the injured fighters, as a result of which many are still suffering, and the line of dead is growing, he said adding that ensuring long-term treatment for the injured is the responsibility of the government.
NCP Central Joint Member Secretary Abdullah Al Amin Central Executive Member Ahmedur Rahman, and other leaders were present at the time. Later, they visited Gazi Salahuddin's grave and offered doa for the departed soul.