We are preparing for election alone, aiming for all 300 seats: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said, "We are preparing to contest the election individually. To achieve that, we are working on nominating candidates for the Shapla Koli (Water Lily Bud) symbol in all seats. Alliances or coalitions may be considered from a political or ideological standpoint. If any party expresses unity or solidarity with the July Charter and our demands for reform, then the issue of an alliance may be considered. But for now, we are moving forward on our own."

Nahid Islam said this in response to a question from journalists today, Wednesday afternoon, in the Dhakeshwari 2 area of Siddhirganj, Narayanganj.

Prior to this, he met with the family of Gazi Salahuddin, a garment security guard who was killed while undergoing treatment after being injured during the July Movement.