2 more special assistants appointed to the Prime Minister

Two more special assistants have been appointed to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Among them, SM Ziauddin Haider has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health with the rank of a state minister.

In addition, Md Saimum Parvez has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change with the rank of a secretary.

The appointments were announced today, Wednesday, in separate notifications issued by the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Public Administration.