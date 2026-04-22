2 more special assistants appointed to the Prime Minister
Two more special assistants have been appointed to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Among them, SM Ziauddin Haider has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health with the rank of a state minister.
In addition, Md Saimum Parvez has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change with the rank of a secretary.
The appointments were announced today, Wednesday, in separate notifications issued by the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Public Administration.
Under the Rules of Business of the Prime Minister, Ziauddin Haider has been appointed and assigned duties as Special Assistant.
Meanwhile, Saimum Parvez has been appointed on a one-year contract.
Earlier, on 2 April, four special assistants were appointed to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Of them, two were given the rank of state minister, one was appointed with the rank of secretary, and another with the rank of Grade-2 official.
Among the two appointed as state ministers, former bureaucrat Bijon Kanti Sarkar was made Special Assistant for Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Ethnic Affairs, while Tanvir Gani was appointed Special Assistant for Investment and Capital Markets.
In addition, Md Shakirul Islam Khan was appointed as Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific region with the rank of secretary, and Md Sayed Bin Abdullah was appointed as Special Assistant for Youth Employment with the rank of Grade-2. All of them were appointed on contractual terms.
Following a landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, a 50-member cabinet led by BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman was sworn in on 17 February. Since then, the portfolios of ministers and state ministers have been reshuffled several times.