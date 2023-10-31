Police arrest Lt. Gen. (retd) Hasan Sarwardy

The police have arrested retired Lt. Gen. Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardy from Savar in Dhaka.
Harun-or-Rashid, joint commissioner (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed his arrest to Prothom Alo, saying they arrested him from Savar Model Town area on Tuesday.
Hasan Sarwardy took a US citizen called Mian Arefi to the headquarters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and identified him as an advisor to US president Joe Biden.
He talked to the media impersonating as an influential advisor to the US president, in presence of Sarwardy and some senior BNP leaders.
Later, the police arrested the fake advisor from the Dhaka airport.
In a press conference on Tuesday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina told the reporters that the former army man will not be spared and she already ordered his arrest. “He will definitely be arrested and asked why he committed such a fraud.”
The news of arrest came immediately after the statement of the prime minister.