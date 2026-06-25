Editors' Council condemns attack on journalists during Jamaat rally in Dhanmondi
The Editors' Council has expressed strong condemnation and protest over the attack and harassment of journalists during a rally following a Jamaat-e-Islami march in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32 area.
The council stated that such attacks on journalists while performing their professional duties are contrary to media freedom, the right to collect news, and the freedom of expression.
President of the Editors' Council, Nurul Kabir, and General Secretary, Dewan Hanif Mahmud, issued the condemnation in a statement on Thursday (25 June).
According to the statement, journalists were assaulted and harassed on 23 June while covering a political programme organised by the Dhaka South unit of Jamaat-e-Islami in the Dhanmondi area. The Editors' Council strongly condemned and protested the incident.
The statement noted that although the political party concerned had described the incident as a ‘misunderstanding’ and announced an investigation, there could be no justification for attacks on journalists carrying out their professional responsibilities.
The Editors' Council demanded a prompt, impartial and credible investigation to identify those responsible and ensure exemplary punishment.
It also called on the relevant authorities to guarantee a safe and secure environment for journalists to perform their professional duties without fear.