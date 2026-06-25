Editors' Council condemns attack on journalists during Jamaat rally in Dhanmondi

The Editors' Council has expressed strong condemnation and protest over the attack and harassment of journalists during a rally following a Jamaat-e-Islami march in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi 32 area.

The council stated that such attacks on journalists while performing their professional duties are contrary to media freedom, the right to collect news, and the freedom of expression.

President of the Editors' Council, Nurul Kabir, and General Secretary, Dewan Hanif Mahmud, issued the condemnation in a statement on Thursday (25 June).