Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha across country on Thursday
The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Thursday with due religious solemnity and festivity.
People from all walks of life are set to celebrate the festival, also known as the “Qurbani er Eid,” in the spirit of devotion, sacrifice and submission to the will of the Almighty Allah.
On this occasion, Muslim devotees will offer Eid prayers at Eidgahs and mosques across the country in the morning.
Religious scholars and khateebs will deliver sermons highlighting the significance of Qurbani and the teachings of sacrifice in Islam.
After the prayers, people will exchange Eid greetings, strengthening the bonds of fraternity and harmony.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in separate messages, extended greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
Leaders of different political parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, also conveyed Eid greetings.
The main Eid congregation in the capital will be held at the National Eidgah adjacent to the High Court premises. The venue has already been prepared for the prayers where the President, the Prime Minister, judges, diplomats, political leaders and people from different professions are expected to join.
Authorities have taken special security measures centering the congregation.
Government, semi-government and autonomous institution buildings have been illuminated marking the festival.
Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels are airing special programmes on the occasion.
Special meals will also be served at hospitals, orphanages, prisons and child care centres.
After offering Eid prayers, Muslims will sacrifice animals seeking the blessings of the Almighty Allah.
The practice of Qurbani commemorates the supreme devotion of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS), who was prepared to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) in obedience to Allah's command.
The Almighty Allah later replaced Ismail (AS) with a sacrificial animal, symbolising the spirit of faith and sacrifice.
Eid-ul-Azha is also deeply linked with the holy Hajj. Eid is being observed in Saudi Arabia today as Hajj pilgrims have already performed major rituals at Arafat, Muzdalifah and Mina.
Many countries around the world are celebrating Eid in line with Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, a long holiday began on 25 May marking the Eid festival.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Public Administration, government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will remain closed from 25 May to 31 May.
However, emergency services, including hospitals, healthcare, fire service, electricity, water, gas, internet and postal services, will remain operational during the holidays.
Officials and employees engaged in those sectors will continue their duties as usual.
Media organisations have also announced a five-day Eid holiday, resulting in no newspaper publication from 27 May to 31 May.
To ensure smooth Eid journeys, the government has taken various measures, including keeping all CNG and filling stations open.
Authorities also warned of immediate action against passenger harassment and travel-related sufferings.