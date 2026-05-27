Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Azha across country on Thursday

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Thursday with due religious solemnity and festivity.

People from all walks of life are set to celebrate the festival, also known as the “Qurbani er Eid,” in the spirit of devotion, sacrifice and submission to the will of the Almighty Allah.

On this occasion, Muslim devotees will offer Eid prayers at Eidgahs and mosques across the country in the morning.

Religious scholars and khateebs will deliver sermons highlighting the significance of Qurbani and the teachings of sacrifice in Islam.