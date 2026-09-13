UKBC 2026 and Art Exhibition: A celebration of Bengali culture in Cambridge, UK
The UK Bengali Convention (UKBC) is an annual cultural celebration that brings together Bengali communities from across the United Kingdom and Europe. Breaking geographical boundaries, Bengalis from different cities and countries come together under one roof to celebrate their shared culture, heritage, creativity and sense of community.
Under the UK Bengali Diaspora – Four Nations plus Europe, UKBC has become an important cultural platform that brings together Bengali communities through a vibrant programme of music, dance, drama, recitation, literature, discussions, children’s activities, food, fashion and the visual arts.
This year, the UK Bengali Convention 2026 will be held in Cambridge on 12 and 13 September 2026 at Cambourne Sixth Form Village College, Cambridge, CB23 6FR.
The UKBC Art and Sculpture Exhibition 2026 brings together artists from different cities across the UK. With no specific theme, the exhibition celebrates artistic freedom and diversity, welcoming paintings, sculptures, crafts and artworks created in a variety of mediums.
Artists from across the country have come together, shared and submitted their artworks, and joined this creative journey towards the UKBC celebrations. More than simply an exhibition, it is a journey of connection, bonding and togetherness—bringing artists and communities together to celebrate creativity, Bengali culture and a shared sense of belonging.