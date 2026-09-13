UKBC 2026 and Art Exhibition: A celebration of Bengali culture in Cambridge, UK

This year, the UK Bengali Convention 2026 will be held in Cambridge on 12 and 13 September 2026 at Cambourne Sixth Form Village College, Cambridge, CB23 6FR.

The UKBC Art and Sculpture Exhibition 2026 brings together artists from different cities across the UK. With no specific theme, the exhibition celebrates artistic freedom and diversity, welcoming paintings, sculptures, crafts and artworks created in a variety of mediums.