4 people burned in gas cylinder leak fire in Gazipur
Four people sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out following a gas cylinder leak in the Naojor area of Gazipur. One of them is in critical condition. The injured are receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The fire broke out at United Cylinder Re-testing Centre-2, next to Riaz Filling Station in the Naojor area of Gazipur city, at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.
Talha Bin Jasim, a member of the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said 18-year-old Abdullah suffered burns to 20 per cent of his body, 19-year-old Ahad to 55 per cent, 26-year-old Ashraful to 15 per cent and 25-year-old Naim to 4 per cent.
According to the Fire Service, flames engulfed 41 cylinders at the centre. Two Fire Service units reached the scene at 8:44 pm after receiving the report. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 9:30 pm. Initial assessments suggest that gas leaked from a filled cylinder, causing the accident.
Talha Bin Jasim said hospital authorities had admitted Abdullah and Ahad to the High Dependency Unit (HDU). Naim remains under observation in the emergency department. He added, "Ahad is in critical condition as 55 per cent of his body has suffered burns." The injured are receiving treatment.