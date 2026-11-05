4 people burned in gas cylinder leak fire in Gazipur

Four people sustained burn injuries when a fire broke out following a gas cylinder leak in the Naojor area of Gazipur. One of them is in critical condition. The injured are receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

The fire broke out at United Cylinder Re-testing Centre-2, next to Riaz Filling Station in the Naojor area of Gazipur city, at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday.