Forensic tests still possible for Gopalganj victims: Home Adviser
The government may exhume the bodies of five people killed during clashes at a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj for post-mortems, if deemed necessary, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday.
Talking to journalists after inspecting the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, the adviser said, “The families of the deceased did not wish to have post-mortems carried out, which is why that was not done. However, if the government considers it necessary, there is still an opportunity to perform the autopsies.”
He said the entire incident in Gopalganj was broadcast live by the media, leaving little room for concealment. “Everything happened in front of everyone.”
In response to questions about who was responsible for the deadly clash, the adviser stated that a high-level investigation committee has already been formed. “The committee’s report will reveal the actual reasons behind the incident,” he said.
Regarding the airport terminal visit, the adviser said that once fully operational, the third terminal will significantly ease passenger congestion and improve services.
Jahangir Alam said the Ministry of Home Affairs is fully prepared to make the terminal’s immigration services functional, with around 400 personnel expected to be deployed.
Asked about the inauguration of the terminal, the adviser said, “That matter falls under another ministry. However, everything that falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs has been fully prepared.”