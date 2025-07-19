Forensic tests still possible for Gopalganj victims: Home Adviser

The government may exhume the bodies of five people killed during clashes at a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally in Gopalganj for post-mortems, if deemed necessary, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday.

Talking to journalists after inspecting the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital, the adviser said, “The families of the deceased did not wish to have post-mortems carried out, which is why that was not done. However, if the government considers it necessary, there is still an opportunity to perform the autopsies.”