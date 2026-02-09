Citizen election observers monitoring as Bangladesh heads to polls in a highly competitive environment 

Alliance for Fair Election and Democracy (AFED) is a national platform of 30 reputable civil society organisations established in July 2025, working to promote transparency, accountability, and public confidence in Bangladesh’s electoral process through non-partisan and evidence-based citizen engagement, reports a press release.

Their methodology combines long-term observation with short term observation on Election Day, which makes their findings and assessments rigorous and aims to contribute to post-election reforms through recommendations.

AFED has deployed 175 long-term observers across the country since 28 December 2025. On Election Day, an additional 1,800 observers are deployed proportionally across geographical areas and 800 mobile observers will join their efforts to assess the voting and counting process, including the counting of postal ballots.

AFED election observation is independent and impartial, and conducted by trained observers that follow a strict Code of Conduct. Their statements and recommendations are based on documented evidence from the field. AFED’s election observation activities are supported by the European Union and the European Partnership for Democracy (EPD).

This election is the first to take place following the events of 5 August 2024, which resulted in a transitional period with an interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The period since has included a reform process, resulting in the adoption of the July Charter, aimed at strengthening democratic governance, and in preparations for fresh elections taking place in parallel.