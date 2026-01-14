Seven colleges student announce blockade at 3 locations in Dhaka today

Seven Colleges Students have announced a blockade programme at Science Laboratory, Technical and Tantibazar mor in the capital today, Wednesday, at 11:00 am, in support of a one point demand.

The programme was announced yesterday, Tuesday, through a press release issued by the ‘Transforming seven colleges into University movement’.

The single demand is the approval of the updated draft of the Dhaka Central University Ordinance at the advisory council meeting scheduled for 15 January along with the issuance of the final ordinance by the president.

The press release stated that if the demand is not fulfilled within the specified timeframe, the students’ programme will continue.