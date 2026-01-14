One point demand
Seven colleges student announce blockade at 3 locations in Dhaka today
Seven Colleges Students have announced a blockade programme at Science Laboratory, Technical and Tantibazar mor in the capital today, Wednesday, at 11:00 am, in support of a one point demand.
The programme was announced yesterday, Tuesday, through a press release issued by the ‘Transforming seven colleges into University movement’.
The single demand is the approval of the updated draft of the Dhaka Central University Ordinance at the advisory council meeting scheduled for 15 January along with the issuance of the final ordinance by the president.
The press release stated that if the demand is not fulfilled within the specified timeframe, the students’ programme will continue.
According to the press release, the draft of the ‘Dhaka Central University Act 2025’, formulated with the aim of establishing the proposed Dhaka Central University by integrating seven colleges, was published on 24 September on the website of the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education.
Immediately after its publication, the draft generated extensive debate both in favour of and against it. In this context, the Ministry of Education organised consultation meetings with all stakeholders.
The press release further stated that the Ministry has reportedly updated the draft based on the recommendations received through discussions with all stakeholders.
Most recently, from 7 to 8 December, protesting students observed a continuous sit-in programme marching towards the Shikkha Bhaban (Education Building).
During the programme, the Ministry of Education held a meeting with the students, at which they were assured that all ancillary processes would be completed within December and that the ordinance would be issued in early January.
The press release also stated that the protesting students have learned from a reliable source that a meeting of the advisory council of the interim government will be held on 15 January.
They are demanding that the ‘Dhaka Central University Act 2025’ be approved at that meeting and that the final ordinance be issued concurrently.