Address to the nation
National election in Feb before Ramadan: CA
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has announced that the national election will be held in February before Ramadan.
In this regard, the interim government will send a letter to the election commission.
The chief adviser made the announcement in a televised addressed to the national on Tuesday evening.
On the first anniversary of the July mass uprising, the Chief Advisor delivered a televised address to the nation at 8:20 PM.
His speech was broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV), BTV News, and Bangladesh Betar (Radio Bangladesh).
Earlier in the day, he had read the July Declaration at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad.
In his address, the Chief Advisor emphasised that the three core responsibilities of the interim government are reform, justice, and the conduct of a national election.
He stated, "Now, it is time for us to fulfill our final duty: to hold the election. From this moment, on this historic day, we are entering the final and most important chapter of our mandate. We are about to begin the process of transferring power to an elected government."
Professor Muhammad Yunus added, "On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, requesting that the Election Commission organise the national election in February 2026, before the start of Ramadan."