National election in Feb before Ramadan: CA

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus has announced that the national election will be held in February before Ramadan.

In this regard, the interim government will send a letter to the election commission.

The chief adviser made the announcement in a televised addressed to the national on Tuesday evening.

On the first anniversary of the July mass uprising, the Chief Advisor delivered a televised address to the nation at 8:20 PM.

His speech was broadcast simultaneously on Bangladesh Television (BTV), BTV News, and Bangladesh Betar (Radio Bangladesh).