2 secretaries withdrawn, fresh appointments made in administration
The government on Sunday withdrew two secretaries, cancelled the withdrawal order of another, and made new appointments in key ministries through a series of notifications.
The Ministry of Public Administration issued six separate gazette notifications in this regard.
According to the notifications, Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Israt Chowdhury and Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs Md Mofidur Rahman have been attached to the Ministry of Public Administration.
Meanwhile, an earlier order issued on 25 March attaching Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) Secretary Sirajun Noor Chowdhury to the Public Administration Ministry has been suspended until further notice.
In a fresh appointment, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Md Ashraful Islam has been promoted to secretary and posted to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
Kaniz Mowla has been appointed as Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. She was serving as Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat and was transferred to IMED as secretary on 25 March.
In another development, Zakaria, who was promoted and appointed as Secretary of the Financial Institutions Division on 25 March from his previous role as Chairman of the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, has now been made a Member (Secretary) of the Planning Commission.