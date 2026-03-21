Prayers for an end to war during eid munajat

The world is in turmoil over a conflict in the Middle East, and its effects have already reached Bangladesh. Consequently, the call for peace resonated even during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and subsequent supplications.

Following a month of fasting, Eid-ul-Fitr marks a joyous occasion for Muslims. This year, however, the celebrations in the Middle East were subdued due to the ongoing war, which began on 28 February when the United States and Israel jointly launched attacks on Iran. The conflict has since spread across nearly every country in the region.