Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign, madrasa students included for first time
In an effort to reduce child morbidity and mortality caused by typhoid fever, the Government of Bangladesh has launched a month-long nationwide Typhoid Vaccination Campaign 2025. The campaign officially began on 12 October 2025, under the management of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), says a press release.
Under this initiative, children across all districts of Bangladesh will receive the typhoid vaccine, marking a significant milestone in the country’s public health advancement.
Vaccination campaigns have been conducted at different times in the past, primarily implemented in schools. However, such campaigns had not previously been carried out in madrasas. For the first time, madrasas have been included in the programme, and madrasa students are also being administered the typhoid vaccine.
To promote this campaign, a discussion meeting on “Typhoid Vaccination Campaign 2025” was held on Sunday, 19 October 2025, at 9:00 am at Gausia Islami Fazil Madrasa, Jahuri Mohalla, Babar Road, Mohammadpur, Dhaka.
The event was presided over by Mawlana Mufti Muhammad Ezharul Haque, Principal of Gausia Islami Fazil Madrasa, while Professor Dr. Md. Abu Zafar, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services graced the event as the chief guest.
The special guests included Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury, Chief Health Officer, Dhaka North City Corporation, SM Tarikul Islam, Project Director (Joint Secretary), Islamic Foundation, Dr. Nazmul Haque, Associate Professor and Member, National Expert Review Committee (AEFI), Iman Amir, Inspector, Directorate of Madrasa Education and Dr. Solomon, Chief, Health Section, UNICEF Bangladesh.
Representatives from the DGHS (EPI & Surveillance), Bangladesh Pediatric Association, Dhaka North City Corporation, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO) also attended the event.
DGHS expects that the campaign will significantly reduce the incidence and fatality rate of typhoid infection among children and strengthen public awareness of vaccination across the country.