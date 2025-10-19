Nationwide typhoid vaccination campaign, madrasa students included for first time

In an effort to reduce child morbidity and mortality caused by typhoid fever, the Government of Bangladesh has launched a month-long nationwide Typhoid Vaccination Campaign 2025. The campaign officially began on 12 October 2025, under the management of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), says a press release.

Under this initiative, children across all districts of Bangladesh will receive the typhoid vaccine, marking a significant milestone in the country’s public health advancement.