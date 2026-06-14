BOAF chairman Riaz Uddin Khan, secy general Suhrawardhy Hussain elected

Bangladesh Ovibashi Adhikar Forum (BOAF) has held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elected new executive and advisory committees for the upcoming term.

The AGM was held on 13 June 2026, according to a press release issued on the same day.

During the meeting, members reviewed and approved the annual activity report, financial report and proposed budget. Following the approvals, the forum formed new executive and advisory committees.

BOAF said the organisation works to promote a safe, dignified and rights-based migration system where migrant workers and their families have access to protection, justice and essential services.

It brings together migrant-led organisations, individual migrant leaders and civil society groups from different regions of Bangladesh, including remote and underserved areas.