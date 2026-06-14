AGM held
BOAF chairman Riaz Uddin Khan, secy general Suhrawardhy Hussain elected
Bangladesh Ovibashi Adhikar Forum (BOAF) has held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elected new executive and advisory committees for the upcoming term.
The AGM was held on 13 June 2026, according to a press release issued on the same day.
During the meeting, members reviewed and approved the annual activity report, financial report and proposed budget. Following the approvals, the forum formed new executive and advisory committees.
BOAF said the organisation works to promote a safe, dignified and rights-based migration system where migrant workers and their families have access to protection, justice and essential services.
It brings together migrant-led organisations, individual migrant leaders and civil society groups from different regions of Bangladesh, including remote and underserved areas.
The meeting also discussed future strategic priorities, focusing on strengthening migrant rights through research, awareness-building, advocacy, skills development, service delivery and policy engagement.
According to the announcement, the newly elected advisory committee includes Syed Saiful Haque as chief advisor, Md Nazmul Haque, SM Nazer Hossain, Dr. Afroja Parvin and Md Hasinur Rahman as advisors.
The central executive committee will be led by Riaz Uddin Khan as chairman, Md Nazmul Ahsan as 1st vice chairman and Shomita Begum Meera as vice chairman.
Md Suhrawardhy Hussain has been elected secretary general, while Utpol Barua and Advocate Nasrin Akter will serve as joint secretaries.
Other members include Pulok Ranjon Dhar (finance secretary), Rawshan Ara Lily (women affairs secretary) and several executive members.
BOAF said the names of district committees covering all 64 districts of Bangladesh will be announced later.
The Executive Committee also includes five executive members—Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Md Khorshed Alam, Shibly Sadek, Khander Sarowar Jamil and Md Faruque Ahmed.
BOAF officials stated that the names of the district committees, covering all 64 districts, will be announced shortly.