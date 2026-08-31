Public admin workload: Either packed or powerless

The Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Humayun Kabir, holds three responsibilities.

Firstly, as an Additional Secretary, he has to handle the work of his office. Secondly, he heads the District and Field Administration Wing of the Cabinet Division.

Thirdly, he is also the head of the Committee and Economic Wing of the same department.

Any formal government directive is sent to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) from the Cabinet Division.

The District and Field Administration Wing also resolves disciplinary complaints against field administration officers.

The Committee and Economic Wing carries out various tasks, such as preparing documents for government procurements exceeding Tk 50 million.

The work of these three wings is essential. Humayun Kabir did not take on these three responsibilities by choice; rather, the government imposed them on him.

On the other hand, many officers have no work and are taking salaries while doing nothing. They are known as Special Duty Officers (OSD). Their number is around 650.

There are also some officers who have been assigned unimportant duties, which involve very little work. They mostly spend time wandering around different offices, chatting.