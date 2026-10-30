Russia's blockade of Ukraine is a threat to global food security — and Bangladesh should take note

At a time when 7.8 per cent of the world’s population faces hunger, one of the world’s most important grain routes is again under attack. Russia is choking off Ukraine’s ability to export food through the Black Sea, the Danube River and overland corridors. Its deliberate strikes on ports, warehouses, inland logistics, shipping and agricultural infrastructure are an assault on global food security, disrupting trade, energy and fertiliser markets.

This is a hard economic and humanitarian fact: when grain cannot leave Ukraine, global markets tighten, prices rise and vulnerable countries pay the price.

The timing could hardly be worse. As Ukraine entered the harvest season in August, attacks on transport routes and export facilities trapped grain, oilseeds and other agricultural products inside the country. Grain exports in August were cut by half compared with 2025. International prices have already reacted. And the pressure may intensify in the months ahead.