Awami League is a terrorist group, we want to crush them before they rise again: PM
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has branded the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, a terrorist group and called for it to be resisted before it can rise again.
“Awami League is not a political party; it is a terrorist group. They have repeatedly proved this through terrorist activities at home and abroad. This terrorist group must not be allowed to rise again. Before that happens, we want to crush them again in the spirit of 2024,” he said.
The prime minister made the remarks in his concluding speech at the fourth session of the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday. In his 38-minute address, he spoke about the Awami League’s recent activities, its alleged terrorist operations at home and abroad, and the need for democratic political forces to unite to protect Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.
Tarique Rahman said that just as the government was working to transform the country into a self-reliant Bangladesh and trying to build a new Bangladesh through parliamentary discussions, the fallen, fugitive and ousted fascist forces had begun conspiring against the country.
“Even after killing, enforced disappearances and torturing so many people, their character has not changed. Whether at home or abroad, wherever they are, they have only one identity — they are terrorists,” he said.
Through these activities, the party whose activities are banned has proved that it is not a political partyTarique Rahman, Prime Minister
Referring to the Awami League’s recent activities, the prime minister said people had witnessed attempts to humiliate the chief adviser of the interim government. Two days ago, an attempt was made to humiliate National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam.
People had also seen how NCP leaders were treated after travelling to the United States. He added that people had also taken note of the barbaric attack on a Bangladeshi female artiste in Italy.
The prime minister said the fugitive leader of the terrorist party had instructed her supporters to set fire to the homes of pro-democracy people. People had seen the instruction circulated on social media, he said. Orders had also been given to prepare lists of people who supported democracy for targeted killings.
“Through these activities, the party whose activities are banned has proved that it is not a political party,” he said.
“What are they, then? They have only one identity — they are a terrorist group,” Tarique Rahman said. They had repeatedly made their identity clear through terrorist activities at home and abroad. The group had challenged politics itself, and such reckless acts of terror could not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.
Patriotic people who love independence did not fight the Liberation War to accept subservience to anyone. The mass uprising of 2024 did not take place so that anyone would accept subservience to anotherTarique-Rahman.avif
Tarique Rahman said those seeking to destabilise Bangladesh by sheltering and patronising these terrorists had also made their intentions clear. They were more interested in maintaining ties with terrorists than standing with the people of Bangladesh who cherish independence.
“Patriotic people who love independence did not fight the Liberation War to accept subservience to anyone. The mass uprising of 2024 did not take place so that anyone would accept subservience to another,” he said.
Referring to the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 mass uprising, the prime minister said the Speaker himself was a freedom fighter. In 1971, freedom fighters had secured the country's independence at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives. Similarly, in 2024, people who cherish independence had protected the freedom of the country and its people at the cost of thousands of lives.
Yet, he said, the group identified as terrorists at home and abroad was conspiring to turn Bangladesh once again into a subservient state.
Calling on all democratic political forces to unite in this situation, Tarique Rahman said all political forces that stood for democracy must come together on one platform, regardless of party affiliations, to resist the fallen, defeated and ousted fascist forces and thwart the conspiracy to turn the country into a subservient state.
He extended the appeal to every democratic party represented in parliament as well as those outside parliament.
“Let us unite in the spirit of 7 November and 5 August and stand together on one platform against the fallen, defeated and subservient forces,” he said.
He added that the slogan raised by Khaleda Zia three decades ago needed to be revived: “They have the chains of slavery in their hands; we have the flag of independence in ours.”
Tarique Rahman said, “We will defend our independence, we will defend our democracy. We will protect our parliament, this independent and sovereign parliament. We will never hand Bangladesh over to any subservient force again.”
Towards the end of his speech, the prime minister reiterated his call to unite.
“Let us, just as we drove the fallen and fugitive autocrat out of this country in 2024, crush them again in the spirit of 2024,” he said.
He said the people of Bangladesh would no longer allow forces seeking to impose subservience to rise again. Before they could raise their heads, the pro-democracy people of the country would crush them, he added.