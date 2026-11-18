Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has branded the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, a terrorist group and called for it to be resisted before it can rise again.

“Awami League is not a political party; it is a terrorist group. They have repeatedly proved this through terrorist activities at home and abroad. This terrorist group must not be allowed to rise again. Before that happens, we want to crush them again in the spirit of 2024,” he said.

The prime minister made the remarks in his concluding speech at the fourth session of the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday. In his 38-minute address, he spoke about the Awami League’s recent activities, its alleged terrorist operations at home and abroad, and the need for democratic political forces to unite to protect Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

Tarique Rahman said that just as the government was working to transform the country into a self-reliant Bangladesh and trying to build a new Bangladesh through parliamentary discussions, the fallen, fugitive and ousted fascist forces had begun conspiring against the country.

“Even after killing, enforced disappearances and torturing so many people, their character has not changed. Whether at home or abroad, wherever they are, they have only one identity — they are terrorists,” he said.