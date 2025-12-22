Despite ‘risks’, Asif Mahmud collects nomination form to contest election
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, who resigned from his position as an adviser, personally went to the local election office to collect a nomination form to contest the 13th parliamentary election from the Dhaka–10 constituency. The July uprising leader also stated that he is aware his personal safety is currently at risk.
A former student of the University of Dhaka and a frontline leader of the July uprising as a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Asif Mahmud took the oath as an adviser at the very beginning of the formation of the interim government last year.
After expressing his intention to contest the election, he resigned from the Advisory Council on 11 December, the day before the election schedule was announced.
On Monday, by collecting the nomination form from the Dhanmondi Thana election office in Dhaka, Asif Mahmud took another step forward towards becoming a candidate.
Although Asif Mahmud’s fellow July activists have formed a new political party, the National Citizens Party (NCP), and entered the electoral race, he has not formally joined the party.
While he has announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate, discussions continue regarding the possibility of his eventual joining the NCP.
Speaking to journalists, Asif Mahmud said that if elected, he would utilise his experience as an adviser in the interim government. “This experience was extremely necessary. We have now learned how to solve problems and which offices are responsible for which tasks,” he said.
Sharif Osman Hadi, who was actively involved in the July uprising, was seeking to contest as an independent candidate from the Dhaka–8 constituency.
He was shot the day after the election schedule was announced and, after battling for his life for six days, died last Thursday. Following Hadi’s killing, fear spread among politicians.
Criticising the government’s failure to arrest those involved in the killing of Osman Hadi, Asif Mahmud said, “So far, the government has failed to arrest the accused. The suspects have been identified, yet the government cannot even confirm their whereabouts. This is regrettable. It leaves not only me, but all candidates, exposed to risk.”
Referring to information suggesting that those ousted from power are conspiring to kill leaders of the July movement, he said, “We have learned through various channels that those who led the July mass uprising are being targeted. At times, I am also informed by different levels of the government and intelligence agencies that there is a security threat to me, that I should not go to certain places.”
Calling on the government to ensure the safety of candidates, former adviser Asif Mahmud said, “If we cannot move freely, there is a strong possibility that we will fall behind significantly in election campaigning. Therefore, I believe that the government, along with its intelligence agencies, should take the highest possible measures to provide security to those who are at risk, not just me.”
Claiming that various groups are attempting to destabilise the country and sabotage the election, he said, “They do not want any election to take place without the Awami League. We want to state clearly that Bangladesh’s democratic transition is now critically important, for the country’s overall stability, sovereignty and independence.”
Asif Mahmud also accused other candidates in the Dhaka–10 constituency of violating the electoral code of conduct. He said, “We have already seen that other candidates in Dhaka–10 are violating the election code of conduct. Posters and banners were supposed to be removed and no campaign materials should have been displayed; yet we still see them. Many are setting up campaign booths, which should not be done before 22 January. It must be ensured that no candidate engages in such activities.”
In the Dhaka–10 constituency, comprising Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, New Market, and Hazaribagh areas, the BNP has nominated its executive committee member Sheikh Rabiul Alam. Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated supreme court lawyer Jashim Uddin Sarker.
The National Citizens Party (NCP) has not yet announced a candidate for this constituency.