Despite ‘risks’, Asif Mahmud collects nomination form to contest election

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, who resigned from his position as an adviser, personally went to the local election office to collect a nomination form to contest the 13th parliamentary election from the Dhaka–10 constituency. The July uprising leader also stated that he is aware his personal safety is currently at risk.

A former student of the University of Dhaka and a frontline leader of the July uprising as a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Asif Mahmud took the oath as an adviser at the very beginning of the formation of the interim government last year.

After expressing his intention to contest the election, he resigned from the Advisory Council on 11 December, the day before the election schedule was announced.

On Monday, by collecting the nomination form from the Dhanmondi Thana election office in Dhaka, Asif Mahmud took another step forward towards becoming a candidate.