Bangladesh, China to enhance cooperation in human rights domain

Special Representative for Human Rights of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Yang Xiaokun and Bangladesh foreign ministry's Toufiq Islam Shatil, Director General (UN Wing) led the respective sides.
Two sides also exchanged views on their national human rights philosophy and achievements, ongoing developments and mutual cooperation on human rights in the UN multilateral framework.
China and Bangladesh expressed their principled position of maintaining strong adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and expressed willingness to continue such consultations in future with the view to enhance multilateral cooperation.
Two sides also discussed on the situation of forcibly displaced Rohingya people.
Xiaokun also called on foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at the foreign ministry on Tuesday and discussed on multilateral human rights discourse and also on possible areas of cooperation.