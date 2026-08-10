Focus on putting Dhaka-Delhi ties back on a positive track

Several officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Prothom Alo that the Indian high commissioner met the foreign minister at State Guest House Padma. Officials from both sides were present at the beginning of the meeting, but the two held a private discussion for more than half an hour later.

Several foreign ministry officials said Sunday’s meeting had been scheduled in advance. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka was formally informed of the meeting last Saturday.

It may be noted that Dinesh Trivedi began serving as India’s 16th high commissioner to Bangladesh after presenting his credentials to the president on 25 June. He first met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on 29 July. Sunday’s meeting was his second with the foreign minister.

Asked about relations between the two countries, a senior government official told this correspondent that Bangladesh was interested in resolving various issues through dialogue.

“That is the way to bring the relationship back onto a positive track,” he said. “The relations between the two countries need to move forward while upholding mutual respect, dignity and interests. At the same time, each country must show sufficient respect for the sensitivities of the other.”