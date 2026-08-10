Focus on putting Dhaka-Delhi ties back on a positive track
Tensions suddenly emerged in Bangladesh-India relations last Wednesday following former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s interaction with journalists in Delhi. After moving past this latest phase of tension, the two neighbouring countries are focusing on bringing their relations back onto a positive track through dialogue.
As part of this effort, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday morning. This will be his first meeting with Bangladesh’s prime minister since he assumed office as India’s high commissioner in Dhaka in June.
As a preparatory step ahead of his courtesy call on the prime minister, Dinesh Trivedi met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday afternoon.
Several officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Prothom Alo that the Indian high commissioner met the foreign minister at State Guest House Padma. Officials from both sides were present at the beginning of the meeting, but the two held a private discussion for more than half an hour later.
Several foreign ministry officials said Sunday’s meeting had been scheduled in advance. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka was formally informed of the meeting last Saturday.
It may be noted that Dinesh Trivedi began serving as India’s 16th high commissioner to Bangladesh after presenting his credentials to the president on 25 June. He first met Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on 29 July. Sunday’s meeting was his second with the foreign minister.
Asked about relations between the two countries, a senior government official told this correspondent that Bangladesh was interested in resolving various issues through dialogue.
“That is the way to bring the relationship back onto a positive track,” he said. “The relations between the two countries need to move forward while upholding mutual respect, dignity and interests. At the same time, each country must show sufficient respect for the sensitivities of the other.”
Trivedi stresses dialogue between the two PMs
Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi has stressed resolving problems through dialogue. “Problems are solved when we talk to each other,” he said.
He made the remarks on Sunday afternoon in response to questions from journalists at the inauguration of a children’s play area at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Jamuna Future Park in the capital.
Asked about his courtesy call on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Dinesh Trivedi said, “We all have great respect for Bangladesh’s prime minister. I have heard his speeches many times. He is a people-friendly person. Our prime minister is also a people-friendly person.”
The Indian high commissioner said, “I feel that when the two leaders meet, many problems are resolved. Problems are solved when we talk to each other. I firmly believe that the people are one. There will be a solution. There is nothing negative here. Everything is positive.”
Children’s centre opened at visa application centre
Dinesh Trivedi inaugurated a children’s centre at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Dhaka. The Indian High Commission said on its Facebook page that a simple request from a mother can sometimes lead to significant change.
During his first visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre on 25 June, a mother requested Dinesh Trivedi to create a safe play area where children could stay while their parents applied for visas.
Just a few weeks later, her request became a reality. The mother attended the inauguration of the play area she had envisioned, accompanied by her child.
Noting the high demand for Indian visas in Bangladesh, the high commissioner said there were plans to increase the number of visa application centres to meet the demand. At the same time, efforts were being made to reduce the costs incurred by ordinary people in obtaining visas and to increase the capacity to issue visas.