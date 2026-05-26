Fear of rising measles infections amid Eid travel

Millions of people are leaving the capital to celebrate a joyful Eid with their relatives. This is a regular occurrence and no exception this year. However, amid a measles outbreak, experts fear that Eid travel could further increase infections. They also expressed disappointment at what they see as a lack of government attention to the issue.

The Eid-ul-Azha holiday began today, Monday. However, people had already started leaving Dhaka before that. This movement will continue until Thursday, the day before Eid. Researchers at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have shown that between 12 million and 15 million people leave Dhaka during the three to four days before Eid.