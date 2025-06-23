Bangladesh envoy meets Mamata in Kolkata

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Riaz Hamidullah on Monday paid a courtesy call on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s office in “Nabanna” in Kolkata, West Bengal.

During the meeting, which was held in a very warm and cordial atmosphere, the Chief Minister requested the High Commissioner to convey her greetings to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and to the people of Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.