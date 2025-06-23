Bangladesh envoy meets Mamata in Kolkata
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md Riaz Hamidullah on Monday paid a courtesy call on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the latter’s office in “Nabanna” in Kolkata, West Bengal.
During the meeting, which was held in a very warm and cordial atmosphere, the Chief Minister requested the High Commissioner to convey her greetings to Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and to the people of Bangladesh, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.
The West Bengal Chief Minister expressed her strong optimism in further strengthening the long standing and historic relations between the people of Bangladesh and the people of West Bengal.
This marked the first courtesy call on between the newly appointed High Commissioner of Bangladesh and any Chief Minister of India, said the release.
During the meeting, Mamata emphasized that the deep-rooted linguistic, cultural, and identical value-based bonds shared between the people of West Bengal and Bangladesh transcend economic and commercial relations.
She reaffirmed her commitment to maintain continued engagement with Bangladesh in the days to come.
Earlier, on 29 May, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Hamidullah presented his credentials to the Indian President.