Army to perform its duty in line with constitution, existing laws: ISPR
Bangladesh Army Sunday urged the people to abide by the curfew which was imposed for an indefinite period from today as the country’s overall law and order situation deteriorated again.
“Bangladesh Army will perform its promised duty in line with Bangladesh Constitution and existing laws of the country. In this regard, the people are requested to abide by the curfew as well as give full cooperation to this end,” said an ISPR release issued.
It said the decision of imposing curfew has been taken for ensuring security of the people’s lives and properties and important establishments of the state.