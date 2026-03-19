National Eidgah prepared at a cost of Tk 10.7 million
For the first time since 1990—after more than three and a half decades—the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will offer Eid prayers together at the National Eidgah ground.
The presence of a male prime minister, after a long period, has added a distinct dimension to this year’s Eid congregation.
To make this special moment memorable and to ensure the comfort of thousands of worshippers, the National Eidgah ground has been prepared at an estimated cost of around Tk 10.7 million.
The massive preparation was carried out over 28 days under the supervision of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
This year, the Eid congregation will be led by Mufti Abdul Malek, khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque. The congregation will be attended by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, members of the cabinet, diplomats, and senior government officials.
According to DSCC’s engineering department, preparing the field this year has cost approximately Tk 10.7 million. The task was assigned to a contractor named PR Enterprise.
Officials said preparing the nearly 300,000-square-metre ground was a massive undertaking.
28 days to prepare the ground
Rashedul Haque, a representative of PR Enterprise, told Prothom Alo that work began on the first day of Ramadan. Over 28 days of continuous effort, more than a hundred workers worked daily to make the ground suitable for prayers.
More than 43,000 bamboos were used to construct the main pandal. To secure the massive structure, over 15 tonnes of rope were used. Additionally, around 1,900 tarpaulins were installed over the canopy to protect worshippers from rain. About 900 tube lights were set up to ensure visibility at night or in low light.
According to DSCC and the contractor, special planning was done this year to enhance capacity. The main canopy area covers approximately 25,400 square metres. Prayer rows were arranged considering weather and environment. In total, 121 rows have been prepared—65 large and 50 smaller ones.
Altogether, about 35,000 worshippers can pray simultaneously under the main canopy. However, as in previous years, if the ground fills up, people will gather in nearby open spaces, roads, and in front of the National Press Club. According to city corporation estimates, including surrounding roads and open spaces, around 90,000 to 100,000 people will be able to offer Eid prayers together this year.
Special arrangements have also been made for VIPs. Around 330 high-profile attendees—including the president and the prime minister—will have designated places, including 250 men and 80 women. Among general worshippers, separate prayer arrangements have been ensured for around 31,000 men and 3,500 women.
Considering the intense heat and humid weather, the number of fans has been increased this year. Rashedul Haque said more than 1,100 fans have been installed, including around 900 ceiling fans, with the rest being stand fans. Adequate air-conditioning system has also been ensured in VIP areas.
DSCC Administrator Md Abdus Salam said comfortable carpets have been laid across the ground, so worshippers will not need to bring prayer mats from home. Special attention has also been given to ablution facilities.
About 140 people can perform ablution at the same time within the canopy, including separate arrangements for 113 men and 27 women. Adequate supply of safe drinking water has also been ensured throughout the area.
Healthcare and security arrangements
To provide immediate medical assistance, two medical teams will remain on standby at the Eidgah. Mobile toilet facilities have also been arranged for emergencies.
Security has been given the highest priority. A total of four gates have been designated—one for VIPs and separate gates for general men and women. For orderly exit after prayers, seven exit routes have been arranged.
Law enforcement agencies, including police and RAB, will maintain strict surveillance throughout the Eidgah area. The entire venue has been brought under CCTV coverage. Fire service units will also remain ready. For security reasons, worshippers have been requested not to bring any sharp objects or flammable materials.
Contingency plan for adverse weather
After recently inspecting the Eidgah, DSCC administrator Md Abdus Salam told journalists that rainproof canopies and special drainage systems have been installed to handle nor’wester or sudden rain.
He said the main Eid congregation will be held at 8:30 am at the National Eidgah. However, if weather conditions deteriorate, the main congregation will be shifted to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00 am.
If the weather remains favourable, microphones will be installed up to Paltan intersection in the east, Matsya Bhaban intersection in the north, and Doel Chattar in the south, so that worshippers from distant areas can hear the imam.
The ground was declared the National Eidgah around 1987–88. Since 2000, the city corporation has been responsible for its management.