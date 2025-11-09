59pc of drug cases end without conviction

Most of the accused, even those caught red-handed, in drug related cases end up being acquitted during trial. A Prothom Alo investigation found that 59 per cent of drug-related cases in Bangladesh ultimately cannot be proven in court. In other words, defendants in 59 per cent of such cases are not convicted.

This finding comes from an analysis of verdicts in 500 drug-related cases disposed of in courts across 26 districts, including Dhaka. Among these, defendants were acquitted in 296 cases, while convictions occurred in only 204 — a conviction rate of just 41 per cent.

These 500 verdicts reviewed by Prothom Alo were delivered between January 2021 and June 2025, involving cases filed between 2005 and 2021.

The investigation also revealed that in none of these 500 cases were any persons other than those arrested with the drugs ever identified. No new information emerged during investigations beyond what was initially written in the case statements (FIRs). The charge sheets (submitted to court after investigation) contained no details about drug financiers, patrons, or protectors. As a result, the masterminds behind the drug trade remain beyond reach.

To understand why convictions fail even when defendants are caught red-handed, Prothom Alo reviewed verdicts from different cases and identified 16 key reasons. The first six are: faulty case statements (FIRs), weak investigations, absence of public or neutral witnesses (individuals not part of the operation but who observed it), improper seizure lists, contradictory statements by law enforcement officers in court, and questions surrounding chemical test reports (for example, the FIR states the yaba pills were pink, but the lab report says they were orange).

Additionally, ten more weaknesses were found that contributed to acquittals. These include no testimony by the complainant and investigating officer, failure to verify the accused’s address, filing a case in the wrong police station, the same officer serving as both complainant and investigator, seized evidence not being presented in court, absence of any witnesses, no testimony by law enforcement officers (sometimes from the Department of Narcotics Control), lack of supervision by senior officers during investigation, and negligence by the prosecution.

The investigation took 20 months. Between March 2024 and August 2025, Prothom Alo collected copies of 1,057 verdicts in drug-related cases from different courts. Then, 500 of these were randomly selected and reviewed over the following two months.