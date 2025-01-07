Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of the country
An earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital Dhaka, on Tuesday morning.
The Meteorological Department reported that the earthquake originated in China, with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale.
Farzana Sultana, an officer at the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre of the Meteorological Department, told Prothom Alo that the earthquake was felt at 7:05 am today in several regions of the country, including Dhaka.
She stated that the earthquake originated in a region of China, approximately 618 kilometres from Dhaka.