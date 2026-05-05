Not appropriate to ‘bargain’ with the chief justice, law minister to journalists

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman has said it would not be appropriate for him, in his capacity as law minister, to engage in “bargaining or influence” with Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury regarding ensuring unhindered access for journalists to Supreme Court courtrooms during proceedings.

“I hope he (the chief justice) will reconsider the matter using his intellect, wisdom and experience,” he said.

He made the remarks in response to questions from journalists at a briefing held Monday afternoon at the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal.

Asaduzzaman arrived at the tribunal at around 3:00 pm yesterday. After assuming office as law minister, he held his first meeting with the tribunal’s prosecution team. He spoke to journalists following the meeting.