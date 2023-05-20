17 convicts of Ekram murder still at large

Nine years have passed since the brutal murder of Feni’s Fulgazi upazila Awami League unit president and upaziila parishad chairman Ekramul Haque.

Law enforcement agencies still haven’t been able to arrest 17 out of the 39 convicts in the case who have been sentenced to death.

Moreover, the appeal hearing of the convicts in the High Court hasn’t begun even though more than five years have passed since the verdict.

On 20 May 2014, Ekram was murdered in the city’s Academy area. Ekram was mercilessly beaten, hacked, shot and his car was set on fire.

Ekram’s elder brother Jashim Uddin filed a case at the Feni sadar model police station that very day. BNP leader and Ekram’s opponent in the upazila election Mahtab Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury was accused in the case.