EC takes stern stance after failing to control situation

According to analysts, the EC basically has to depend on the law enforcement agencies to prevent such irregularities. However, the EC was unable to hold a free and fair election with the law enforcement agencies. Finally the commission had to apply all the authority that it held.

This has been the first election to any parliamentary seat under the present EC led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal. And it faced this chaos in this first election. There were Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) set up in all 145 centres of this election.

EC sources said that the CEC and other officials of the commission had been observing the election by CCTV from the EC office in Agargaon, Dhaka, from when the voting commenced at 8:00 in the morning. Due to irregularities, the EC initially halted voting in three centres. Then, in two phases, it halted voting in 16 and then 12 centres. By the afternoon, this figure reached 50. Other than that, a returning officer also stopped the voting in one of the centres. At around 2:00 in the afternoon, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal held a meeting with three election commissioners -- Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana and Md Alamgir. The other election commissioner Anisur Rahman was not in the commission at the time. The decision was taken at this meeting to completely stop the voting.