Rooppur nuclear power plant begins fission, moves closer to electricity generation

The first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has begun a nuclear fission reaction, bringing Bangladesh’s only nuclear power plant closer to starting electricity generation and supplying power to the national grid.

The reaction is the process through which nuclear energy is released and marks a crucial stage in the final preparations for electricity generation and supply. The plant is scheduled to supply 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid in December.

According to sources at the Rooppur plant, the process of generating energy through nuclear fission was initially scheduled to begin in September. However, the schedule was delayed after defects were detected during tests of safety valves. The valves were tested under high pressure in two rounds last week. After reviewing the test results, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) approved the start of the reaction last Thursday. Nuclear fission began at 3:34pm on Sunday.

The Rooppur project in Pabna is the largest single project in Bangladesh’s history in terms of cost. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is implementing the project. The state-owned Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), under the commission, is responsible for operating the plant.

Russian contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two units at Rooppur, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.