Rooppur nuclear power plant begins fission, moves closer to electricity generation
The first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has begun a nuclear fission reaction, bringing Bangladesh’s only nuclear power plant closer to starting electricity generation and supplying power to the national grid.
The reaction is the process through which nuclear energy is released and marks a crucial stage in the final preparations for electricity generation and supply. The plant is scheduled to supply 300 megawatts of electricity to the national grid in December.
According to sources at the Rooppur plant, the process of generating energy through nuclear fission was initially scheduled to begin in September. However, the schedule was delayed after defects were detected during tests of safety valves. The valves were tested under high pressure in two rounds last week. After reviewing the test results, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) approved the start of the reaction last Thursday. Nuclear fission began at 3:34pm on Sunday.
The Rooppur project in Pabna is the largest single project in Bangladesh’s history in terms of cost. The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is implementing the project. The state-owned Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), under the commission, is responsible for operating the plant.
Russian contractor Atomstroyexport is constructing two units at Rooppur, each with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts.
NPCBL Managing Director Md Zahedul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the final process leading to the start of the nuclear reaction began on Saturday after three days of preparation. The controlled reaction successfully started on Sunday.
“This brings to an end the long wait following the beginning of Bangladesh’s journey towards the peaceful use of nuclear energy in 1961. This is a major milestone for the country’s science sector,” he said.
Sources at the plant said the reactor vessel of the first unit had achieved criticality for the first time. This is a significant milestone for Bangladesh’s nuclear power programme. Following criticality, all key reactor parameters have remained within the prescribed limits, and the process is being conducted under controlled conditions.
Officials involved in the project said the start of the nuclear reaction was a major step towards connecting the plant to the national grid. The next stages will involve reactor physics tests, verification of safety systems, a gradual increase in reactor power and the completion of tests and preparations required for grid connection, in accordance with the approved commissioning programme.
Each stage must comply with the highest safety standards, approved procedures and regulatory requirements.
According to plant officials, achieving reactor criticality is not merely a technical success but also a historic recognition of Bangladesh’s capabilities in science, engineering and nuclear technology. After years of effort, the country has reached a crucial stage in connecting its first nuclear power plant to the national grid.
Reaction process likely to take 30 to 40 days
Sources at the Rooppur plant said a series of tests would be conducted following the start of the nuclear reaction. The entire process could take 30 to 40 days.
The reactor’s power output will then be increased gradually. Nuclear fuel fission will generate heat, which will be used to produce steam and drive a turbine to generate electricity.
Once the reactor begins producing energy, electricity can be supplied to the national grid when its output reaches 30 per cent of capacity. At that stage, the plant is expected to supply 300 megawatts of electricity, potentially in December.
Plant officials said trial operations could continue for seven to eight months after the initial start-up. Once electricity is supplied to the grid, Bangladesh will become the world’s 33rd country to generate nuclear power.
Rooppur was recognised as a nuclear installation after nuclear fuel arrived at the project site in October 2023. With the receipt of the fuel, Bangladesh also joined the group of countries possessing nuclear energy capabilities.
According to plant sources, once operational, the nuclear power plant will be able to supply electricity continuously at a steady rate, 24 hours a day.
The reactor will require refuelling every 18 months. A unit may remain shut down for up to two months for the removal of spent fuel, loading of fresh fuel and maintenance.
The sources said that once one unit of Rooppur became operational, it could save USD 1 billion annually in fuel imports. However, the project has already been delayed by three and a half years.
Project cost rises by Tk 260 billion
The Rooppur project was originally scheduled to run until December 2025. Its deadline has been extended twice, with the latest completion date set for June 2028.
Although the deadline has been extended under the agreement with the contractor, there is no provision to increase the project cost under that agreement. However, the rise in the dollar exchange rate has increased the project's expenses by Tk 260 billion.
The total cost of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is now expected to reach Tk 1.39 trillion.