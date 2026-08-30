Cost of two new metro rail projects surges past Tk 2 trillion

The cost of constructing metro rail on two routes in Dhaka is set to more than double. The initial estimated cost of the two projects was Tk 938 billion. A new proposal has now been prepared with a cost of Tk 2.13985 trillion. The proposal for the additional expenditure is awaiting approval from the Planning Commission.

One of the projects is the construction of an underground metro rail line from Kamalapur to the airport. Work on the project, MRT Line-1, is already underway. A section of the line, from Nadda to Purbachal, will run on an elevated track, meaning the project will combine underground and elevated sections. The other project, MRT Line-5 (Northern Route), will run from Savar through Gabtoli, Mirpur and Gulshan to Bhatara. It too will combine underground and elevated sections.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) is responsible for constructing and operating metro rail in Dhaka. Sources at the agency under the Road Transport Ministry said the costs of the two projects are increasing because of changes to the detailed designs, rising construction-material prices, depreciation of the taka against foreign currencies, delays in implementation and various technical changes.