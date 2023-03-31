'Bangladesh moves closer to a full embrace of Indo-Pacific Strategy'

Bangladesh has long pursued a non-aligned foreign policy but it appears to be "moving closer to a full embrace" of the Indo-Pacific Strategy pursued by the US and its partners in the region, which revolves around countering China, reports UNB.

Last month, Bangladesh finalised a draft of its Indo-Pacific Outlook focused on objectives that mirror those of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, such as the need for a free, secure, and peaceful region, according to Foreign Policy's South Asia brief by Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center.

This move comes as the US and a few key allies have signalled that Bangladesh should be a part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, according to the brief.

Last week, Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida gave a speech in New Delhi described as a "new plan" for the region, calling for collaborations with Bangladesh, including a new economic partnership agreement.

This month, UK Indo-Pacific minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited Bangladesh.