Eid holiday to be extended as 20 April declared holiday by executive order

The holiday will be increased by one more day to four days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as the government has decided to declare 20 April holiday by an executive order.
The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting at parliament on Monday morning with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed the media after the meeting.
The holy Lailatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, the holiest and most blessed night for Muslims, falls on 19 April, which is a public holiday, while the government will declare 20 April as holiday by an executive order.
On the other hand, if the month of Ramadan ends with 30 days, Eid holiday will extend by one more day to a total of five days.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said since 19 April is a public holiday on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, office remains open for a day on 20 April before Eid-ul-fitr.
So, the government has decided to declare 20 April as holiday by an executive order to ease the travel of holidaymakers, he added.
Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh either on 22 April or 23 April upon the sighting of Moon.