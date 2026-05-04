17 more children die from measles, symptoms, deaths cross 300
As many as 17 children have died from measles and measles-symptoms. This is the highest number of child deaths within 50 days since the first measles case was detected in the country.
Of the 17 children, 15 died with measles-symptoms, while measles infection was confirmed in the deaths of the remaining two children by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the total number of deaths from measles and related symptoms has reached 311 in the past 50 days. Of them, 259 children died with measles-like symptoms, while 52 deaths were confirmed due to measles.
This information was revealed in the latest report of the DGHS on Monday. The data covers the 24-hour period from 8:00 am yesterday (Sunday) to 8:00 am today, Monday.
Among the 15 deaths with measles-like symptoms, two occurred on the previous day.
Of the 17 deaths, 12 were reported from Dhaka division and five from Chattogram division. In the last 24 hours, 1,302 children showed measles-symptoms, with 618 cases in Dhaka division alone, followed by Chattogram (192), Rajshahi (168), and Barishal (133).
During this period, 1,026 children were admitted to hospitals across all eight divisions, while 1,061 children with measles-like symptoms were discharged in the same 24 hours.